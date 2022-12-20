Oskar Sundqvist with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

Reuters

The U.S. military's Cyber Command hunted down foreign adversaries overseas ahead of this year's mid-term elections, taking down their infrastructure before they could strike, the head of U.S. Cyber Command said. U.S. Army General Paul Nakasone said the cyber effort to secure the vote began before the Nov. 8 vote and carried through until the elections were certified. "We did conduct operations persistently to make sure that our foreign adversaries couldn't utilize infrastructure to impact us," Nakasone, who is also the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, told reporters.