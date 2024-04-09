Oskar Palmquist says goodbye to Rutgers basketball, thanks Scarlet Knights fans

After five years as a Scarlet Knight, Oskar Palmquist is moving on to the next chapter of his career. On Monday, the forward announced on social media that he will be pursuing professional opportunities overseas and will not return next year. The news marks the end of a solid collegiate career for Palmquist.

It also means that Rutgers basketball is projected to have three open roster spots to fill.

In four years as Scarlet Knight, Palmquist scored 156 points while recording 81 rebounds. He also dished out 26 assists and averaged a career-high 1.4 per game during the 2023-2-24 campaign. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, the Swedish native made the most of his opportunities.

Last season, he averaged 2.7 points per game as he came off the bench for Rutgers.

Additionally, since making his collegiate debut during the 2020-2021 season, Palmquist became a mainstay on a roster full of change. He still had a year of eligibility and could have returned as a veteran leader.

While Palmquists’ decision comes as no surprise, he did not take his time at Piscataway for granted. In his social media post, he thanked teammates and coaches who impacted his career.

Palmquist is the ninth member from last year’s team to leave Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire