Oskaloosa’s Turner excited to join Ichabod softball

OSKALOOSA, KS. (KSNT) – Washburn is adding yet another piece of local talent.

Oskaloosa shortstop Lydia Turner announced her commitment to the Ichabods on social media on Monday, June 17. The incoming junior knew Washburn was the right fit after attending camps during the recruiting process.

“They have an amazing softball program, and the facilities are great too,” Turner said. “It just checked my boxes, and it really feels like home when I’m there.”

It’s a family affair for Turner as she follows in the footsteps of a line of Ichabod alumni. She’s no stranger to WU softball.

“I have three aunts that went to Washburn that always praised it, but I didn’t know that until freshman year [of high school]– It’s a family thing.” Turner said. “We get to go to softball games when they’re at home in the fall.”

Turner, set to be a junior with the Bears, has two years before her first practice with the Ichabods, but has no plans of slowing down her game anytime soon. She earned an All-State honorable mention from the Kansas Softball Coaches Association in 2024.

Turner is one of several athletes in Northeast Kansas to recently announce plans to play for Brenda Holaday at Washburn. Silver Lake’s McKinley Kruger and Kendra Cook will be Ichabods, too.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.