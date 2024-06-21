Oskaloosa tops Eagles in rainy battle, 10-3

Jun. 20—PELLA — Light sprinkles turned to steady rain as Wednesday night's weather provided a bit of challenge and change of pace from the usual warm Iowa summer evenings. Oskaloosa and Pella Christian met up on Eagle Lane for a LHC battle with the Indians scoring early and late to grab a 10-3 win and complete the season sweep over the Eagles.

Oskaloosa was coming off a three-day break from didn't show any rust as they got the bats going early in the first inning. Haylee Parker got things started with a leadoff walk with Shannon VanRheenen later scoring her with an RBI single. Kassie Johnson would then step up to the plate and blast one just over the left field fence for a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

PC got one of those runs back in the first with Faith Kacmarynski leading it off with a double before scoring on Claire Braafhart's RBI single.

The Osky bats picked up where they left off in the second as they were able to load the bases with one out. VanRheenen would draw a walk to bring in one run while some confusion on an infield fly allowed another Indian run to score but PC would double up Osky to get out of the inning trailing 5-1.

Cylee Smith returned to the circle for Osky and would strike out the side in the bottom of the second to quickly move things to the third.

PC starting pitcher Maddy Van Zee would bounce back after the first two innings and would hold Osky scoreless over the next four innings with the Indians stranding six runners over that stretch.

Meanwhile, the Eagle bats would chip away at the deficit. Another Kacmarynski hit would eventually come around to score in the third inning on a Van Zee RBI single while Braafhart would come around to score in the fifth on Addie Van Arendonk's RBI bloop single to right. PC would load the bases looking for more but Smith would get out of it with Kobie Criss making a nice diving stop at third to get the final out.

"I liked that we were scoring early but we kind of fell off and started making bad approaches at the plate," Oskaloosa head coach Caitlin Woods said. "We kind of got complacent and we can't get complacent because games will go the other way."

Oskaloosa would hold a tight 5-3 lead going to the top of the seventh when Van Zee would start to have trouble with her command. A walk and two hit batsmen would quickly load the bases with one out as Parker would draw another walk to score one run. Jenna Harbour would then step up plate two more with her two-run single while Smith added two more with a two-run double.

All of a sudden Oskaloosa built a seven-run cushion heading to the bottom of the seventh. VanRheenen, who had relieved Smith in the circle in the sixth, closed out the win with a one-two-three seventh inning.

VanRheenen reached five times going 1-for-1 with four walks and two RBIs. Parker was 2-for-3 with two walks and one RBI while Johnson had one home run and two RBIs. Like VanRheenen, Smith also did it on the rubber and at the plate with two RBIs while Jenna Harbour also added two RBIs.

Smith would get the win after pitching five innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits with one walk and seven Ks. VanRheenen closed out the final two innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

"I think we've got to work on getting ahead and not getting ourselves into a bind," Woods said of her pitchers. "I think Shannon did a great job coming in, working ahead and just going right at them."

PC's top three hitters of Kacmarynski, Braafhart and Brynn Roozeboom all had two hits to lead the way with Braafhart, Van Zee and Van Arendonk all driving in one run. Van Zee took the loss after pitching seven innings and allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with eight walks and one strikeout.

Oskaloosa (9-12, 4-8 LHC) now returns home on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader against No. 14 Pella (13-9, 8-6 LHC). Pella Christian (1-17, 0-12 LHC) is right back at it on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. when they host No. 10 (3A) PCM (16-2).