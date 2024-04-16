Oskaloosa strikes first but falls 4-1 to Knoxville

Apr. 15—OSKALOOSA — Drost Field played host to a non-conference girls soccer match on a nice April Friday night as Oskaloosa took on Knoxville. The Indians struck first in the opening minutes before the Panthers answered back with four straight goals to win it 4-1.

Osky was looking to snap a three-game skid and bounce back from a one-goal loss the night before to Ottumwa. They would get off to a great start in this game, scoring just two minutes in after an Aliah Cauthron cross in box would find an open Josie Adam for the tap in goal to put the Indians in front 1-0.

Knoxville would quickly answer just under two minutes later after a corner kick was booted around in the box before Tilyya Djellal eventually finished it off to tie things up at 1-1.

Both teams would exchange chances over the next 20 minutes with the Panthers breaking through for the go ahead goal after a through ball opened up Janae Baker for a breakaway score.

Osky had a couple more chances to tie as they had were able to get numbers advantages on Knoxville's side but Panther keeper Ella Breazeale made some key saves to keep the visitors in front 2-1 at the half.

The Indians kept up the pressure to begin the second but once again they were just missing on their scoring opportunities. Baker later added her second goal of the night after fending off an Osky defender before shooting it past a diving Callie Walters in net. Walters, who had six saves in the game up til that point, went down with an injury trying to make the save. Cauthron, a freshman who already had an assist on the night, would have to take the goalie gloves and step in net for the last 28 minutes of the game.

Cauthron made one save over that stretch with Knoxville also adding another to their lead after Djellal beat Cauthron to a loose ball to score her second of the contest and finish off a 4-1 win.

Osky outshot Knoxville with nine shots on goal compared to the Panthers' seven. Breazeale made eight saves for Knoxville.

Oskaloosa (1-4) returns to conference play with a trip to Newton (5-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

