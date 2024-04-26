Oskaloosa girls tennis nipped by Norwalk, 10-1

Apr. 24—OSKALOOSA — Back at the home courts on a windy Tuesday, the Oskaloosa girls tennis team welcomed Norwalk to town for a Little Hawkeye Conference battle. The Indians fought hard in a couple of tight matches but ended up falling, 10-1.

Osky's lone win came in singles play where Aysica Morrow scrapped to a 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3) comeback victory in the super tiebreaker to get her first singles win of the season at No. 6. Back at No. 1, Ava Ridenour went to a tiebreaker in a back and forth first set before ultimately falling 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

Norwalk would end up sweeping doubles but Oskaloosa put together another strong fight with three matches going to a tiebreaker or super tiebreaker. Ridenour/Loghan Edgar fell 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6), Morrow/Addison Landers lost (6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (10-5) and Cylee Smith/Vivian Bolibaugh fell 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

"Even though the girls lost the meet 10-1, they continue to show they can compete with the good teams," Oskaloosa head coach Bryan Kime said. "We had a couple matches that could've went either way tonight, which is encouraging. Aysica Morrow picked up her first victory at singles. In doubles action, the teams of Hannah Nelson and Lexi Prather

continue to show improvement. It was also nice to see Ava Ridenour and Logan Edgar have a good outing tonight as well in doubles."

Oskaloosa (1-4) faces Newton (3-4) on the road on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

