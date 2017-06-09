Osi Umenyiora’s Global Mission

Since 2015, when he retired from an 11-year NFL career, Osi Umenyiora has been focused on growing the NFL internationally, through a combo career of scouting players in Europe and covering the league as a broadcaster for BBC Sports. Umenyiora was born in London, raised in Nigeria, and moved to the U.S. with his family as teenager. This year, he won a prestigious British television award for his work covering the NFL, and he’s worked with the league to create the recently announced International Player Pathway, which allows four NFL teams to carry an extra practice squad spot that is allocated to an international player. While on vacation just outside of Paris, Umenyiora spoke to The MMQB about the NFL’s London future, rugby crossover stars, and the significance of the practice squad international players.

KAHLER: The Ravens’ fifth-round pick, Jermaine Eluemunor, is British, and he first got interested in the NFL when he was flipping through the channels as a kid in a northwest London suburb and found the broadcast of the NFL’s first game played in London, which you played in with the Giants. You spent your early childhood in London before any games were ever played there. What do you think Eluemunor’s story means for the growth of the NFL in the U.K.?

UMENYIORA: That was really incredible. I remember reading about that and thinking to myself, That’s an amazing thing, for somebody across the pond to watch a game on TV and get that much interest in it and turn into an NFL player. That’s rare, but it shows that it’s possible and it shows that the game is growing exponentially, and it is going to continue to grow. I’ve never met him but I am going to be watching him for sure.

KAHLER: Can you imagine if you had been able to go watch an NFL game or find it on local TV as a kid in London? What impact would that have had on you?

UMENYIORA: Yeah, that would have been amazing. I think the NFL is a sport that when you see it, especially if you see a pretty good game, you are immediately attracted to it and attracted to the way the game is played and the incredible athletes you see out there. You see it and it piques your interest immediately. I think if I would have seen it back then, I would have been interested in at least seeing if I could play it. For some people, it is just in your makeup and the minute you see it you want to know what is going on and you want to go out there and play. Back then we didn’t have that opportunity, but obviously now a lot of people do.

KAHLER: Mark Waller, the NFL’s VP of international development, recently told Peter King that he thinks a franchise will relocate to London sometime after the next CBA. What’s your best guess for when—or if—a team will move to London?

UMENYIORA: Honestly, I would have to defer to Mark on that subject. I think he's more in tune with what the owners are thinking. From what I have seen working in the UK, they are definitely ready for it. They are ready now. They have a tremendous fan base and tremendous support and the team that does come out there is not going to be just London’s team, it is going to be Europe’s team, because traveling through Europe is like traveling through the United States. You can get from one country to another in an hour or hour and thirty minutes. Everything is so close over here, so I think the team that does come over here is going to be Europe’s team. I will assume that with the trajectory we are currently on, sooner rather than later we are going to see a franchise in London.

Osi Umenyiora hugs tight end Alex Gray after he was selected by the Falcons as part of the International Player Pathway Program. More

KAHLER: What will be the biggest challenge for a team that moves to London?

UMENYIORA: Probably adjusting to the time difference and the fact that you are not going to be in America. These guys are all professionals, they are all athletes, and they are going to love London. The Brits are very similar to Americans in culture and spirit and a lot of things. They are going to come over here and adjust rather quickly. They might not see their families as much and maybe people won’t be pressuring them as much as they do in America, which might be a good thing for them. It’s not going to be as difficult as people think it is going to be for people to come over here once they see how London is and they see how England is in general, I think they will adjust rather quickly.

