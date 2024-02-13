Osi Umenyiora featured in new International Player Pathway Program ad

Following the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, the NFL debuted a brand new ad campaign for the International Pathway Program.

“Born To Play” is a tip of the cap to the ever-expanding landscape of professional football and its role around the world.

Never before has the league been more inclusive and diverse with players arriving from each corner of the globe — many from areas that never previously believed it possible.

A part of that thanks is owed to retired New York Giants great Osi Umenyiora, who spearheaded the NFL’s Africa program and has since expanded outward.

Umenyiora, fittingly, took part in the new ad campaign alongside current Giants running back Saquon Barkley and a host of other players.

“Talent is global but opportunity is not. Opening doors for international athletes is not only a passion of mine, but it’s a way to give back to future generations of athletes” Umenyiora said, via Giants.com. “The NFL is life-changing, and the pathway to play the sport is now a truly global one. The league’s international football development programs are helping to change young people’s lives and grow the game around the world. This campaign shows young people globally that it doesn’t matter where you were born, but you were born to play.”

The campaign is inspired by Umenyiora himself, who was born in London and later moved to Nigeria before finding his way to the United States and, subsequently, the NFL.

Umenyiora was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL draft and went on to have a successful 12-year career, winning two Super Bowls over that span while being named to two Pro Bowls and receiving two All-Pro honors.

The Giants inducted Umenyiora into their Ring of Honor in 2015.

