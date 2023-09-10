Oshkosh area Week 4 football roundup: Wellhoefer carries Omro, Lindahl leads Lourdes to wins

Here are the Week 4 results from the Oshkosh area high school football teams:

Article will update as stats and supporting details come in.

Omro 28, North Fond du Lac 0

After no points were scored in the first quarter, Omro (2-2, 1-1 Flyway) got things going in the second on a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown by Lucas Kasuboski and later a 66-yard touchdown throw from Keenan Rahn to Mason Huth - the Foxes' lone completed pass of the night.

In the third quarter, Rahn ran in a score from 11 yards out and Jack Wellhoefer plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown to provide all the points Omro needed for victory. Wellhoefer finished with 19 carries for 179 yards, along with 12 total tackles on defense (10 solo), and Rahn had 48 yards on 10 rushes.

Zach Seidschlag completed 22 of 33 passes for 149 yards and ran four times for 26 yards to pace North Fondy's ground game. Abe Maurer collected 10 tackles (2 solo) and Jeb McDowell nabbed an interception for the Orioles (1-3, 0-2 Flyway).

No. 9 (D-7) Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13

Lourdes (3-1, 2-0 Trailways) fell behind, 7-0, late into the first quarter but an 8-yard touchdown run from quarterback Wade Lindahl seconds into the next period tied the score, where it remained 7-7 until halftime.

Lindahl returned to the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run in the third and again in the fourth for a 3-yard touchdown after Fall River/Rio (2-2, 0-2 Trailways) had cut it to a 1-point game, leading the Knights to victory. Lindahl completed 17-of-19 passes for 148 yards and ran 23 times for 160 yards.

Mason Carpenter racked up 14 total tackles (8 solo) to captain the Lourdes defense.

More: Lindahl leads Lourdes to victory with five touchdowns in a game, Valley Christian wins big

More: Schroeder, Bauer represent WLA, Lourdes plus a couple Lions: Vote for Athlete of the Week

More: Fond du Lac area Week 4 football recap: Loehr, Timm lead WLA, Campbellsport to 4-0

More: The Top 15 Oshkosh Area High School Football Players to Watch in 2023

Winneconne 24, Freedom 14

Winneconne built a comfortable 17-0 lead at the half on a 20-yard first quarter field goal from Mason Dorn, a 66-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Brady Immel to Ethan Mathe, and a 2-yard touchdown run by Mathe.

Freedom scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third to keep the game interesting, but Mathe countered with his second rushing touchdown of the night and seventh of the season before the end of the quarter to push the cushion back to double digits.

Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9

West (2-2, 0-2 Fox Valley Association) got on the board in the first half thanks to a 45-yard field goal from Jeevan Ambati but found themselves in a 14-3 hole at the half.

Jake Balog opened the third quarter scoring with a 3-yard touchdown for Oshkosh, then it was all Appleton North (4-0, 2-0 FVA) from there, dominating the time of possession throughout the game and outgaining the Wildcats 366-87 in total yardage.

Oshkosh West’s Jeevan Ambati kicks a 45 yard field goal during their football game on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Appleton North High School in Appleton, Wis. Lori Fahrenholz for USA Today Network-Wisconsin

No. 5 (D-3) Plymouth 35, No. 9 (D-4) Berlin 8

Wyatt Hamersma ran 17 times for 99 yards, scored the lone touchdown for Berlin in the fourth quarter, and collected 10 total tackles on defense.

Other Scores

Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7

Sheboygan Falls 49, Ripon 6

Contact Lance LeQue at LLeQue@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LanceLeQue .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh area high school football Week 4 scores and results