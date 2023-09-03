Oshkosh area high school football Week 3 recap

Here are the Week 3 results from the Oshkosh area high school football teams:

Lourdes Academy 41, Cambria-Friesland 22

Lourdes (2-1, 1-0 Trailways) trailed Cambria-Friesland (2-1, 0-1 Trailways) by one after the first quarter, 8-7, but Wade Lindahl was unstoppable under center for the Knights.

Lindahl completed 18-of-21 passes for 302 yards and all five of Lourdes’ offensive touchdowns came via the arm of the junior quarterback. The first score went to Mitchell Wing for 21 yards a few minutes into the game.

The Hilltoppers responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion right before the end of the quarter.

Two second quarter touchdown passes from Lindahl to Dominic Bauer, the first for 29 yards and the second for 18, gave the Lions a 21-16 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Lindahl connected with Bauer twice more on touchdown passes – for 23 yards and for 50 – and in the fourth, Lomira put the game away on a 71-yard pick-six by Wing. Bauer finished with seven catches for 155 yards and the four touchdowns while Wing had four catches for 86 yards and a score.

Defensively, Mason Carpenter collected 20 total tackles (10 solo) and a half sack and Wing had two interceptions.

Lourdes Academy sophomore Wade Lindahl is one of the top young quarterbacks in the state.

St. Mary’s Springs 41, Omro 6

Max Bauer opened up the scoring for Springs with a 3-yard touchdown run, but Omro responded with their only points of the game on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Keenan Rahn to Mason Huth. The Ryan Schoeni PAT was no good, however, leaving Springs with a one-point advantage after the first quarter.

From there on, it was all Ledgers. Bauer tossed a pair of second quarter touchdown passes – for 25 and 30 yards, respectively – to John Coon, then another to Brendan Gaertig for 26 yards in the third quarter. JT Koenigs punched in a rushing touchdown from a yard out in the third, as well, and Ben Anderson sealed the deal in the fourth with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Bauer finished 12-of-19 for 239 yards, along with 11 carries for 34 yards and the four total touchdowns. Coon led Springs in receiving with five catches for 137 yards and Koenigs paced the Ledgers backfield with 15 carries for 57 yards. Springs outgained Omro, 402-204, in total offense.

More: Fond du Lac area high school football Week 3 recap

Wrightstown 34, Winneconne 13

Ethan Mathe accounted for both of Winneconne’s touchdowns – a 37-yard interception return and a 10-yard run – and finished with 114 yards on 15 carries. Brady Immel went 12-of-25 for 106 yards passing and ran for 70 yards on 11 carries. The Wolves (1-2, 0-1 Bay) will look to bounce back next week at home against Freedom (2-1, 0-1 North Eastern).

Berlin 34, Sheboygan Falls 7

Plymouth 58, Ripon 6

More: 'We can do it, we just have to do it for all four quarters': Fondy football falls to 0-3

Kimberly 34, Oshkosh West 10 (Thursday)

West (2-1, 0-1 Fox Valley Association) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal from Jeevan Ambati, but Kimberly (2-0, 1-0 FVA) would respond with a 34-0 run – including a 20-point second quarter – which allowed the Papermakers to control the game pretty much throughout.

Jaiden Fronczak scored the lone touchdown for the Wildcats with a 16-yard run to close out the fourth.

Chase Brandl rushed 15 times for 63 yards.

Kaukauna 35, Oshkosh North 0 (Thursday)

North (1-2, 0-1 Fox Valley Association) accumulated only 137 total yards of offense. Liam Murphy led Oshkosh with seven total tackles and Jaykwon Jones intercepted a pass for the Spartans defense.

Oshkosh North High School's Jaykwon Jones (7) against Kaukauna High School during their football game Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Kaukauna Wis. Kaukauna defeated Oshkosh North 35–0. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

(8-player) Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 43, Princeton/Green Lake 8 (Thursday)

Valley Christian (2-0) outgained Princeton/Green Lake, 258-75, on the ground leading to a dominant victory.

The Warriors jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead after capping off an 11-play, 54-yard drive with Derek Wallace's 8-yard touchdown scamper.

Princeton-Green Lake (0-1) answered immediately with a 49-yard touchdown pass and, after a successful two-point conversion, the Tigersharks took a brief 8-7 lead.

Valley responded the very next drive when Jackson Martin ran through multiple defenders for a 34-yard score - the first of his two touchdowns on the ground. Martin racked up 125 yards rushing on the night.

The Warriors went for their own two-point try and converted when Ian Kuhlow passed to Caedmon Golackson. Valley led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and the Tigersharks wouldn't find the endzone again.

Valley's defense, anchored by linebacker Josiah Lehman and cornerback Dennis Thur with eight tackles each, held P-GL to under 200 yards of total offense (183).

Valley added a passing (Ian Kuhlow to Lehman for 53 yards) and rushing (Martin for four yards) touchdown in the second quarter to make it 29-8. Then, after a quiet third quarter, Valley's offense came back to life in the fourth with two more touchdowns from Thur (7-yard run) and a 4-yard QB-keeper by Kuhlow to cap the score, 43-8.

Contact Lance LeQue at LLeQue@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @LanceLeQue .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh area high school football Week 3 recap