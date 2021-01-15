Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

  • Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (62) is stopped by Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    1/5

    Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

    Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (62) is stopped by Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
  • Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) and Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz (2) vie for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    2/5

    Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

    Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) and Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz (2) vie for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
  • Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, right, celebrates his goal with forward Alex Ovechkin, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    3/5

    Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

    Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, right, celebrates his goal with forward Alex Ovechkin, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall (4) right celebrates his goal with teammate Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    4/5

    Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

    Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall (4) right celebrates his goal with teammate Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
  • Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    5/5

    Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

    Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (62) is stopped by Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) and Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz (2) vie for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, right, celebrates his goal with forward Alex Ovechkin, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall (4) right celebrates his goal with teammate Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
JOHN WAWROW (AP Hockey Writer)
·4 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Pete Laviolette was more pleased for his players - young and old - for kicking off the season on the right foot than he was getting a win in his debut as Washington's coach.

''It is a lot more than just me,'' Laviolette said after earning his 638th career win and first in Washington, a 6-4 season-opening victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

''There is a lot more than just me that got changed over and and a lot of new pieces in there, and I think it is really important for our team,'' he added. ''It's the start of the season or the start of a new direction and I think guys can really enjoy that.''

T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists in a game the Capitals never trailed but were in jeopardy of squandering a 4-1 lead before Jakub Vrana scored 46 seconds into the third period.

Vrana stripped Eric Staal of the puck in front of Buffalo's net and beat Carter Hutton on the glove side with a goal that came 26 seconds after Jake McCabe cut Buffalo's deficit to 4-3 by roofing a shot from the right point.

''It could happen to anyone and it just ended up on my stick,'' Vrana said of Staal's turnover. ''I felt like it gave us a little energy for the rest of the game.''

The Capitals are coming off an unsettling offseason in which Todd Reirden was fired after the Metropolitan Division-winning team was eliminated in five games by the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. It marked Washington's second first-round exit in two years under Reirden.

The Capitals hired Laviolette, who won a Stanley Cup in 2006 with Carolina and is coaching his fifth team. He ranks second in career wins among American-born NHL coaches, behind the Columbus Blue Jackets' John Tortorella (655).

''I think it was huge,'' defenseman John Carlson said of winning the opener under Laviolette. ''When we were playing bad, it was almost like we were resorting back to plays from the past and maybe trying to do too much. I think since he's been here, we've simplified a lot.''

John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and assist each and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin set up the first two goals.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots in his first game as the Capitals' starter following Braden Holtby's offseason departure. Samsonov snapped an 0-4-1 skid to win his first game since a 25-save outing in a 5-3 victory at Ottawa on Jan. 31.

Sabres high-profile offseason free-agent addition Taylor Hall scored Buffalo's first goal and added an assist. McCabe and Victor Olofsson also had a goal and assist while captain Jack Eichel set up two goals.

Staal did not return after being struck in the head by Washington's Nic Dowd midway through the third period. Dowd was issued a two-minute minor penalty. Coach Ralph Krueger said Staal is day to day.

Buffalo dropped to 1-6-1 in its past eight season-opening games, and came out flat for two periods against Washington.

''It seemed like we were playing catchup all night, which is a tough way to play against any team,'' Hall said.

''We were behind the eight-ball kind of from the start of the game and we weren't able to get out in front of things,'' he added. ''I think you take solace in the fact that we were able to come back and make it close.''

Hutton finished with 22 saves.

The teams closed last regular season with Buffalo beating Washington in a 3-2 shootout on March 9, three days before the NHL paused play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sabres finished less than a winning percentage point shy of advancing to the expanded playoffs, stretching their postseason drought to nine years, one short of the NHL's longest streak.

MILESTONES

Capitals: Ovechkin upped his career total to 1,280 points, moving one behind former Red Wings star Alex Delvecchio for 35th on the NHL list. Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara also made his debut with Washington after signing a one-year contract last month.

Sabres: Center Dylan Cozens, the team's 2019 rookie first-round pick, assisted on Rieder's goal.

LINEUP INTRODUCTION

With no fans allowed, the Sabres filmed local front-line coronavirus pandemic workers to introduce the team's opening-night lineup over the video scoreboard.

SCRATCHES

Capitals: Offseason additions RW Daniel Sprong and D Trevor van Riemsdyk were healthy scratches.

Sabres: RW Kyle Okposo (lower body) and D Matt Irwin were scratched.

WHAT'S NEXT

The teams meet again in Buffalo on Friday night.

---

https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Washington		-134-1.5O 6
Buffalo		+115+1.5U 6
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Tedy Bruschi proposes a QB he thinks would be perfect for the Patriots

    "I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."

  • Golfer Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to homeland

    Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal already critical of Nets trio

    Charles Barkley got his wish. James Harden is a Brooklyn Net and teammates with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

  • Deion Sanders calls out inequities at HBCU Jackson State: 'It causes a kid not to dream'

    “It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."

  • Five most likely candidates to sign with Nets after James Harden trade

    The Brooklyn Nets made a huge splash trading for James Harden, though their roster is now very thin so more moves are assuredly coming soon.

  • NBA Rumors: Might Rockets trade Victor Oladipo, P.J. Tucker after James Harden?

    The Rockets might not be done dealing after trading James Harden, and the Celtics might be interested in what they have to offer.

  • Why Detroit Lions' hiring of Brad Holmes as GM is another fail for the franchise

    The Detroit Lions showed their inability to hire the NFL's top candidates by hiring Brad Holmes, who was down the list of the LA Rams' hierarchy.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft 18.0: 6 QBs drafted in 1st-round, but Bears don't land one

    Mac Jones joins five other quarterbacks in the firt-round of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but the Bears skip taking a quarterback despite a huge need in favor of shoring up an area of weakness.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Urban planner: Does Meyer's arrival with Jaguars open door for Justin Fields at No. 1?

    Trevor Lawrence has to be considered the favorite, even with Meyer's obvious ties to Ohio State.

  • NFL divisional playoffs predictions: how do the Browns upset the Chiefs?

    Cleveland are looking to shock the Super Bowl champions, while there is a battle of veteran quarterbacks down in New Orleans Patrick Mahomes enters the stage this weekend. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay PackersSaturday, 4.35pm ET/9.35pm GMT What the Rams need to do to win: Considering that Jared Goff is the almost certain starter only because John Wolford, an undrafted former AAF quarterback, is banged up tells you that the Rams aren’t going to win this one on offense. They do, however, have the best defense of any team left in the playoffs. If Aaron Donald, who has a rib injury, can pressure Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Ramsey shuts down first-team All Pro receiver Davante Adams then the Rams could sneak a low-scoring game. What the Packers need to do to win: The Rams offense is unlikely to go off for 45 points on Saturday, so the Packers just need to keep the score ticking over, forcing Goff to attempt to pass them back into the game. If Ramsey does keep Adams quiet then Rodgers’ secondary targets like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (20.9 yards per catch this season) and Aaron Jones need to get free as second options. Key player: Billy Turner, offensive tackle, Green Bay Packers. With All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for the season, guys like Turner will have to deal with Donald, the best defensive player in the league, coming at them. Slowing him enough to give Rodgers time to throw will give the future Hall of Famer enough time to work his magic. Prediction: Packers Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo BillsSaturday, 8.15pm ET/1.15am Sunday GMT What the Ravens need to do to win: Lamar Jackson was electrifying against the Tennessee Titans last week, although he hurt them on the ground more than he did through the air. In fact, the overall Ravens run game has been great over the last few weeks: they rushed for 236 yards against Tennessee and more than 400 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season. The Bills run defense, meanwhile, ranked in the middle of the pack in 2020. What the Bills need to do to win: The Bills defense in general was not that impressive last week, and the Colts weren’t that far off causing an upset. Josh Allen, great against the blitz, needs to keep producing yet more off-the-script plays. Key player: TJ Yeldon, running back, Buffalo Bills. The Bills will need some variety on Saturday, and Allen can’t do everything. Devin Singletary will carry most of the burden in the ground game (along with Allen) but, after rookie Zack Moss was ruled out, Yeldon will also play a part. He hasn’t taken a snap since 13 October. Prediction: Ravens Cleveland Browns at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Browns need to do to win: We’re assuming that, unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Chiefs won’t gift the Browns 28 points in the first quarter. And Cleveland are up against a 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, not a 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. That said, the Browns can win if they keep Mahomes off the field by chewing up the clock with Nick Chubb and the run game. Very difficult but not impossible. What the Chiefs need to do to win: If they play at anywhere close to 80% of their ability, Kansas City have this. Baker Mayfield is far from a bust, but if the Chiefs load the box and stop the run, putting the burden on the Browns quarterback to beat Mahomes in a shoot-out, there’s only one winner. Key player: Myles Garrett, defensive end, Cleveland Browns. Can the Browns stop Mahomes linking up with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill? If anyone can, it’s Garrett. Prediction: Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans SaintsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Tom Brady is diminished but still dangerous. One stat that has been doing the rounds this week is that Brady is a top-five among quarterbacks in QBR this season when he’s not under pressure and comparable with Nick Mullens when he is. But Brady coped pretty well against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL – Washington – last week. And there are signs that he and the Bucs offense are finally reaching their potential. What the Saints need to do to win: The Saints dominated the two regular season meetings between the teams, outscoring the Bucs by almost 50 points. Their defense is better than that of Tampa Bay, but they’ll also need to cope with the Bucs’ more than competent pass rush. If Drew Brees is harried, he’ll need to find Alvin Kamara consistently to provide an outlet. Key player: Ryan Succop, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game may well end up being the closest of the round. In terms of field goal percentage, Succop had the best regular season of his career (90.3% made) and Lutz his worst (82.1%). Who would you rather have taking a potentially game-winning kick? Prediction: Buccaneers.

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • Steelers' Chase Claypool walks back comments calling Browns 'super classless'

    The rookie had complained the Browns didn't show enough respect for him and JuJu Smith-Schuster after beating them.

  • Leonard Fournette grateful for second chance with Buccaneers

    When Leonard Fournette suddenly found himself out of work, one of the first people who reached out to the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback thought he'd be a nice addition to a talented group of playmakers being assembled around him in Tampa Bay. ''I knew I could come in and help the team out,'' Fournette said, reflecting on his surprise release by the Jaguars in early September and getting an opportunity to restart his career with a team with championship aspirations.

  • Jokic, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors for 114-104 win

    Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome Stephen Curry's sharp shooting as the Nuggets held off the Golden State Warriors 114-104 on Thursday night. Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 46th career triple-double. The big man entered averaging a triple-double and leading the NBA in assists.

  • LeBron James credits Steph Curry after sinking no-look 3-pointer

    After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.

  • 250-pound Jon Jones is completely jacked and ‘ready for anyone’

    You've never seen Jon Jones like this before.

  • Tedy Bruschi says Bill Belichick seems to be having an awakening

    “I think there’s been a waking of Bill in terms of 2020."