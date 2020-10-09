Oshane Ximines placed on IR as Giants release Week 5 injury report

The Giants defense could see another shorthanded outing this week against the Cowboys, as the team released their injury report for Week 5 with a few notable names on it.

LB Oshane Ximines has been placed on IR with a shoulder injury and will officially miss the first game of his career on Sunday.

S Jabrill Peppers had a few limited practices this week and told reporters Friday he was going "day by day" with his trainers, but for now, the Giants have listed him as questionable to appear against Dallas this week.

Additionally, the Giants listed LB Kyler Fackrell and DB Adrian Colbert as questionable for the game as they continue to both nurse neck injuries.

Should all four not be able to suit up, the Giants defense could be looking at a long day against a Cowboys defense that can explode at any given moment with the considerable weapons they have on their roster.