Oshane Ximines, Andrew Thomas were highest-graded Giants in Week 1

The New York Giants rallied from 13 points down to defeat the Tennessee Titans, 21-20, in Week 1. And while the team’s play was far from perfect, they performed well enough under a new coaching staff to get the job done.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had a noteworthy performance but he didn’t lead the unit in Pro Football Focus grades. That distinction went to edge rusher Oshane Ximines, who led the entire team with a grade of 86.0.

Lawrence earned a 79.1 and was followed up by cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (73.4) and Adoree’ Jackson (71.5), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (71.2).

Other defensive grades worth mentioning include linebacker Jihad Ward (69.7), safety Xavier McKinney (63.1) and linebacker Tomon Fox (56.2).

The lowest-graded Giants defenders were defensive lineman Justin Ellis (37.4), and linebackers Tae Crowder (29.0) and Austin Calitro (28.9).

On the offensive side of the ball, left tackle Andrew Thomas led the way with a 79.9. He was followed by running back Saquon Barkley (74.8), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (69.0) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (67.1).

Additional offensive grades include wide receiver Richie James Jr. (62.2), quarterback Daniel Jones (57.4) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (51.0).

The lowest grades on offense belong to center Jon Feliciano (49.4), right tackle Evan Neal (40.1) and guard Ben Bredeson (38.0).

It’s also worth pointing out that rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu earned a pass protection grade of 0.0. The second-worst pass protection grade for a lineman belonged to Bredeson (38.0).

Defensive back Nick McCloud earned the Giants’ highest special teams grade (80.2).

