Oshae Brissett on winning the 2024 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics backup forward Oshae Brissett claims that he always knew that he would one day make the NBA. And given the fact that the Canadian big man is on the Celtics, he doesn’t have too much to worry about with that prediction from earlier in life.

But Brissett also recently shared that he had never really fully bought that he would one day win an NBA title. Yet, after helping to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, that is indeed what has happened. And to that end, he spoke to CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning about winning an NBA championship with the Celtics after Boston beat the Mavs.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

