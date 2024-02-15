Oshae Brissett hammers it home

Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Who will end up on the front row?
The games might not count yet, but the sights and sounds and smells of baseball are back, and that's worth celebrating.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions (again) and the NFL offseason is in full swing. No better time for a fantasy football mock draft!
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
Topuria isn't yet a UFC champion, but he's so sure of a victory over Alexander Volkanovski that he's already looking at future opponents.
The Giants desperately needed to add a power hitter to their lineup, and Jorge Soler fits the bill.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
Shohei Ohtani said he thinks he’s “trending toward me being ready for Opening Day.”
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
In today's edition: The Chiefs cement their dynasty, Patrick Mahomes adds to his legend, the birth of "Vinsanity," dress like the DunKings, and more.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Clark couldn't quite break the all-time scoring record on Sunday, but the fervor around her potential moment created a spectacle nonetheless.