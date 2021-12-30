Oshae Brissett with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.