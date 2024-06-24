Oshae Brissett declines player option to become free agent: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA offseason has officially begun, and while the Boston Celtics bask in the afterglow of Banner 18, there's business to attend to.

Celtics wing Oshae Brissett is declining his $2.5 million player option for the 2024-25 season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Spotrac's Keith Smith reported Sunday.

Brissett still has the option of re-signing with the Celtics in free agency but now can seek offers from the league's 29 other teams. It's a logical move for Brissett, who should be able to earn north of $2.5 million per year on his next deal, even if it's with Boston.

Brissett signed with the Celtics in free agency last summer after three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The 26-year-old played sparingly in Boston -- he averaged just 3.7 points over 11.5 minutes per game in the regular season -- but still made an impact in his brief stints by providing rebounding, hustle and defensive intensity.

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, for example, Brissett came in off the bench after a sluggish Celtics first quarter and provided an immediate spark, racking up three rebounds and three steals in his 12 minutes of game play to help Boston surge to a 126-110 win over the Pacers.

"He plays with such a high level of intensity and energy. It's big for us," head coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game.

If the Celtics feel comfortable with the development of 2023 draft pick Jordan Walsh, then perhaps they'll let Brissett sign elsewhere. But the team certainly could benefit from his bench presence if the price is right.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday, June 30, with free agency officially beginning July 6.