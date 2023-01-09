Oshae Brissett with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/08/2023
Aaron Nesmith (Indiana Pacers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/08/2023
The Chili Bowl Nationals runs from Jan. 9-14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The playoff schedule is officially here.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans.
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
The NFL announced the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Super Wild Card Weekend January 14-16, and the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers will finish on Monday Night Football
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top [more]
With Week 18 over, the 2022 NFL postseason field is fully seeded, Seattle getting the last spot with a major assist from the Lions.
The Warriors turned to Anthony Lamb to pick up the scoring slack against the Orlando Magic. But the clock is ticking on his two-way deal.
The Seahawks beat the Rams, keeping themselves alive in the playoff race.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
'Well if you guys know, then you guys know. You guys know. I don’t need to talk about it. You guys know.'
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.