Osgood leads Packer softball team to a win in AL
Apr. 22—The Austin softball team beat Albert Lea (1-5 overall) 7-5 in AL Monday.
Quinn Osgood pitched two and one-thirds innings to score the save for the Packers (4-5 overall) and she also knocked in two runs.
Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (W) 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 5 K; Quinn Osgood (S) 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 K
Austin hitting: Kathryn Crouch, 2-for-4, RBI, R, double; Peyton Squier, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Lexi Brede, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, double; Osgood, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Addison Walsh, 2-for-2, double, R; Katelyn Klouse, 2 SB