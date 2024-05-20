Osgood gives Packers a chance against Scarlets, but West prevails

May 19—The Austin baseball team lost to Mankato West 2-1 in Marcusen Park Saturday.

Isaac Osgood held the Scarlets (14-1 overall) in check as he struck seven and allowed just two earned runs in seven innings.

Austin is now 8-10 overall.

Austin pitching: Isaac Osgood (L) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 4 K

Austin hitting: C. Jacobsen, 1-for-3; Peyton Ransom, 2-for-3; Ethan Anderson, 1-for-3, double, R; Noah Dunlap, 0-for-2, RBI; Haydn Quitmeyer, 1-for-3