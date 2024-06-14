New Osceola lineman Connor Howes commits to Arkansas

Former St. Cloud offensive tackle Connor Howes, who has transferred to Osceola High, announced Friday he has committed to Arkansas. Howes is the No. 26 prospect in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60.

“I feel very stress-relieved. It wasn’t really that stressful, but I feel good and I feel like it’s the right choice,” Howes said.

Howes recently took his official visit to the Fayetteville campus and he fell in love with the place, the coaches, the players and the overall environment.

“From the first day on the phone with coach Mateos and just talking to him the day he offered, and everything kind of fell into place,” Howes said of Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos. “Getting up there for the OV [official visit], from the second [they] picked me up to the second we left, it just felt like home.

“Just getting to talk to the coaches and the players, it was just an amazing feeling, and getting to talk to the coaches outside of a recruiting standpoint … I enjoyed it so much.”

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Howes had numerous scholarship offers and picked the Hogs over 13 other schools, including UCF, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and NC State. He said the reaction from the Arkansas coaches was enthusiastic.

“They were very happy. I was No. 1 on their charts since Day 1,” Howes said. “I think they had a feeling I was coming, but they were still very surprised. I was on the phone with coach [Sam] Pittman and Mateos had told them, and it was just so much love from all of them.

“I hopped on the phone with some of the players, the O-linemen, and got to tell them, so it was defintely a very cool experience.”

Mateos will be his offensive line coach, but head coach Pittman also has an O-line background, which was also a big reason for Howes’ choice.

“They said Pittman will be helping out with the offensive line during practice and so instead of one set of eyes, it’s two sets of eyes,” Howes said. “They’re on the same page and it’s not like Pittman is teaching one thing and Mateos is teaching something completely opposite. So you are getting the same coaching from multiple coaches, and with Pittman having the same background that’s huge.”

Howes has been playing on the Central Florida 5-on-5 team Trench Gorillas under the guidance of new The First Academy offensive line coach Chad Mavety and coach Aaron “Tank” Jones, and Mavety has had rave reviews about Howes’ performances. Howes has had a hectic schedule this summer, with recruiting visits, 5-on-5 training and his getting used to a new school and new football team.

“It’s a struggle but it’s been worth it. I think this transfer is probably the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Howes said. I just think it’s going to help me out more. Just through the three summer workouts we’ve had at Osceola, it’s been night and day and I love it.”

Howes was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Game, which will take place in Frisco, Texas, in January.

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.