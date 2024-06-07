Osceola County teen born without arm trains for Paralympic swimming trials
A 17-year-old from Osceola County is defying the odds as she trains for this month’s Paralympic swimming trials.
Momo Sutton competes with her teammates at the Kissimmee Swim Association.
Sutton was born without an arm and with a serious case of scoliosis.
At just four years old, her doctors encouraged her to start swimming so her arm wouldn’t atrophy.
Now, more than a decade later, that suggestion has blossomed into being able to compete in the Paralympics.
