Oscar Robertson remembers 'great friend' Jerry West after Hall of Famer's death

University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Royals legend Oscar Robertson released a statement Wednesday following the news of the death of Jerry West at age 86.

The two were teammates on the 1960 Olympic basketball team, and met many times as pros in the NBA when West's Los Angeles Lakers would play Robertson's Royals and Milwaukee Bucks.

Jerry West and Oscar Robertson at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where the U.S. won by an average of 42.4 points per game en route to gold. pic.twitter.com/A4FKipb5be — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 12, 2024

Robertson's statement read:

"I do not have the words at this moment to express how I feel. Great friend. Great competitor. Great for the game of basketball. Will always have love in my heart for Number 44."

Oscar Robertson issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/qgF8SdyKcl — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2024

After winning gold as teammates the the 1960 Olympics, the two squared off against each other 87 times in the regular season and seven times in the playoffs as pros.

West's teams had a 50-37 advantage in the regular season and a 5-2 record in the postseason. The Hall of Famers brought out the best in each other, with Robertson averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game head-to-head. West averaged 27.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jerry West dies at 86: Oscar Robertson remembers 'great friend'