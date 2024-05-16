Oscar Pinto Sansano Signs with Georgia Men’s Tennis Program

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia men’s tennis program has signed transfer Oscar Pinto Sansano, incoming head coach Jamie Hunt announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Pinto Sansano, originally from Castellón de la Plana, Spain, currently holds a 13.15 Universal Tennis Rating. A rising junior, he spent his freshman season at Arkansas before transferring to Virginia Commonwealth University this past season. He was a key contributor for the Rams, totaling a 14-3 singles record on courts two and three and notching seven doubles wins on court one for the Atlantic 10 Champions.

“I am so excited to welcome Oscar to our program,” said Coach Hunt. “He is a veteran player and extremely accomplished in both doubles and singles. He is a tremendous addition to the program not only because of his ability on the court but also because of his high character.”

While at VCU, Pinto Sansano helped lead the team to its seventh straight Atlantic 10 tournament championship. The Rams racked up a 16-10 record en route to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, where they upset Princeton in the first round, clinched by Pinto Sansano. The team also beat No. 12 Mississippi State in Starkville during the first round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend, with Pinto Sanso earning key wins in both doubles and singles.

Pinto Sansano reached a career-best in the ITA Doubles Rankings on March 5, where he peaked at No. 31 with German Samofalov. He also earned back-to-back A-10 Performer of the Week honors on March 7 and 14. Pinto Sansano ended his time at VCU with records of 15-3 in singles and 13-11 in doubles while primarily playing on court one in the dual match season.

Before his collegiate career, he was the No. 53 junior in the UTR World Rankings, also reaching an International Tennis Federation Juniors World Ranking of No. 275. Pinto Sansano, who peaked at No. 80 in Spain’s national rankings, won the ‘J5’ 2019 La Nucia Tournament in Spain with a victory over professional player Vilius Gaubas. He also advanced to three consecutive quarterfinals in 2020 and made an appearance in the semifinals of the J2 Benicarlo Tournament during the same year.

Pinto Sansano joins freshman signee Aidan Atwood as the new additions to the roster for the upcoming season. The duo will join the returning 10 Bulldogs from the 2024 spring season.