Oscar Piastri crash triggers all-Aussie red flag in Dutch GP practice

The crashed cars of Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo at Zandvoort in FP1. Credit: Alamy

A critical error from Oscar Piastri has resulted in the red flags being shown in Zandvoort, with Daniel Ricciardo also caught up in the incident.

The red flags have been shown just 10 minutes into the second practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, following a mistake from Oscar Piastri.

The Australian driver lost control of his McLaren going through the Hugenholtzbocht banked corner, hitting the barriers with both ends of his car and coming to a stop sideways across the track.

Daniel Ricciardo gets caught up in Oscar Piastri incident

A few seconds later, the fast-approaching Daniel Ricciardo came upon the incident and, despite a yellow flag showing just before the corner, was left with nowhere to go as he went high on the banking into the corner.

As a result, Ricciardo was powerless to prevent getting caught up in the incident and hit the barriers himself, leading to an annoyed radio message back to AlphaTauri as he apologised for the incident.

Both drivers were unharmed and climbed free, with the track marshals moving to remove the cars immediately as the red flags were shown to cover the separate incidents involving the two Australian drivers.

Neither Piastri nor Ricciardo will be able to rejoin the session for the remaining 40 minutes once the track action resumes.

