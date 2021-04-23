Oscar De La Hoya apologizes for commentary, drinking during Jake Paul-Ben Askren broadcast

Many were concerned about Oscar De La Hoya during the Triller Fight Club event on Saturday night in Atlanta, as his commentary throughout the night seemed off.

On Thursday, De La Hoya confirmed what most had assumed.

He, like plenty of others working the fight card at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was drinking.

While he apologized for his behavior, De La Hoya said on the "DAZN Boxing Show" his appearance on camera wasn’t planned.

“I got a little into it. I started having a couple drinks,” he said. “And then [producers] told me, ‘Why don’t you go and commentate?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man. OK, OK.'

"I got a little over carried away. And I apologize. But it’s all good. It’s all good."

Throughout the broadcast, De La Hoya started calling everybody “baby,” professed his love for Mike Tyson and frequently slurred his words while not making sense. Even Frank Mir, who fought in an undercard bout, expressed his concern for De La Hoya — who has had struggles with alcohol and substance abuse in the past.

Regarding the commentary during my fight last night.

I could be angry and I could laugh too but addiction is no joke, I know.

I sincerely hope that those around Oscar get him the help he needs. He was a great champion & ambassador for boxing. I’d like to think he can be again. pic.twitter.com/mXihmyOI0l — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) April 18, 2021

Now, in De La Hoya’s defense, he wasn’t the only one under the influence on Saturday night. Far from it.

Commentators and other celebrities were drinking out in the open, and Snoop Dogg was — as he always is — smoking throughout the broadcast. He also cracked open his own brand of vodka and started drinking with Jake Paul after his win over Ben Askren.

At one point, SNL star Pete Davidson even blew marijuana smoke into Al Bernstein’s face right before the fight.

Pete Davidson blowing weed smoke into Al Bernstein’s face as Michael Buffer drops Let’s Get Ready To Rumble....because why not? pic.twitter.com/43u88AEZBo — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) April 19, 2021

Regardless, De La Hoya said the fight is behind him. He’s back in “beast mode” preparing for his return to the ring in July.

