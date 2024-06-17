Osasuna name asking price for Girona & Athletic Club target Aimar Oroz

The powers that be at Osasuna have made their demands to part with midfield star Aimar Oroz known to the player’s money suitors ahead of the summer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Noticias de Navarra.

The name of 22-year-old Oroz has taken its place front and centre in the Spanish media headlines over the course of recent weeks.

As much comes amid the understanding that the Osasuna youth product has made his way onto the wishlists of a number of La Liga clubs.

Girona and Athletic Club are front and centre, with both understood to have seen offers of €6-10 million knocked back by the board at El Sadar.

The release clause in Oroz’s contract is set at a hefty €28 million, an unattainable figure for either Girona, or Athletic Club.

As per the aforementioned MD, however, Osasuna, in fact, would be willing to sanction a sale, in the case of a proposal of around half this amount being received:

‘The club would open the exit door if a formal offer of between 13 and 15 million reached its offices.’

Conor Laird | GSFN