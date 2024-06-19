‘That’s it’ – Osasuna chief defiant on future of Girona target Oroz

Osasuna president Luis Sabalza was utterly defiant, when drawn on the future of midfield star Aimar Oroz on Wednesday.

As much comes amid strong interest in Oroz’s signature from across La Liga.

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, both Girona and Athletic Club have been heavily rumoured as potential landing spots for the 22-year-old.

This comes fresh off another impressive campaign for Oroz in Pamplona.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his side’s engine room standout was put to the aforementioned Luis Sabalza.

And the Spaniard could not have been any more dismissive in his response.

In quotes gathered by Mundo Deportivo, Sabalza confirmed that, though Osasuna have received a pair of offers for Oroz, their sole intention is to tie the Rojillos youth product down to fresh terms:

“What there is with this issue is a lot of interested noise. But we are very calm.”

“We have received offers from two teams and we have said no. Period. What we want is for Aimar to renew with us and that’s it.”

