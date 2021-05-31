Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organizers on Sunday for boycotting news conferences at the French Open.

They further warned Osaka of possible expulsion from future tournaments if she fails to meet her press commitments.

The world number two kicked off the Open with a first-round win over Romanian competitor Patricia Maria Tig.

Although Osaka gave a courtside interview, her refusal to take part in a post-match news conference has resulted in a standoff with tournament organizers.

Before the tournament started, Osaka said she wouldn't attend any press conferences in Paris to protect her mental health.

She explained her decision on Twitter, writing that many journalists' questions felt like "kicking a person when they're down."

In a statement released on Sunday, Grand Slam organizers said that the French Open had unsuccessfully asked Osaka to reconsider.

In a now-deleted tweet, French Open organizers posted pictures praising fellow tennis stars like Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori and Coco Gauff for engaging with the media, writing that "They understood the assignment."

Osaka's management did not immediately respond to request for comment.

But the player later posted a cryptic message on Twitter, writing "Anger is a lack of understanding. Change makes people uncomfortable."