OSAA football state championships: 4A Marist, 2A Lowell eye 2023 state titles

The stage is set for the OSAA high school football state championship games, and two local teams have a chance to claim their crown on Saturday.

Here's what to know as 4A Marist and 2A Lowell gear up for state championship games on Saturday.

Marist will face undefeated Henley in 4A state final

No. 2 Marist football (11-1) will face No. 1 Henley (12-0) in the 4A state championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Caldera High School in Bend.

"I know they (Henley) are explosive offensively and they fly around on defense," Marist head coach Charlie Landgraf said after the Spartans' 25-14 semifinal win over Seaside on Saturday.

Henley has outscored opponents 125-34 in three playoff games this season. The Hornets punched their ticket to the state final in a 42-13 victory over No. 4 Scappoose.

Marist quarterback Nick Hudson throws out a pass as the No. 2 Marist Spartans take on No. 3 Seaside in the OSAA Class 4A state semifinals Nov. 18 at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro.

The Hornets are led by senior Logan Whitlock, who has tallied 1,925 rushing yards this season. On defense, he led the team with four solo tackles against Scappoose.

Henley will make its fifth state final appearance and is looking for its first state title since 1982.

Marist's last state title was in 2009 and the Spartans have finished state runner-up in 2010, 2012, 2020 (non-OSAA sanctioned) and 2021.

Lowell to face Weston-McEwen in 2A state final

No. 3 Lowell football (11-1) will face No. 1 Weston-McEwen (11-0) in the 2A state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro.

Lowell defeated defending state champion Oakland 32-18 in the semifinals last week. The Devils will make their second trip to the state final since 2013 when they lost to Imbler 88-76 in the 1A state title game.

"This is a pretty big deal when it's not something that comes around all the time," Lowell head coach Ray Yarbrough said. "We hosted a team camp here where we had five lower teams in the summer game, and we had some goals there that we talked about and ultimately the goal was practicing on Thanksgiving. That meant that we were going to be in the state championship game."

Weston-McEwen was the state runner-up last year. The TigerScots earned a trip to this year's state final after a 55-39 win over No. 4 Regis in the semifinals.

Lowell suffered their only loss this season to Weston-McEwen 25-23 in Week 4.

"That game offers us the opportunity to improve, "Yarbrough said. "We got to keep blocking to the whistle. We got to keep covering to the whistle. We have to tackle better. They've got a pretty dynamic quarterback and he's kind of a greased pig out there trying to catch him."

Weston-McEwen junior quarterback Easton Berry completed 12 of 18 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win over Regis. He rushed four touchdowns for a total 115 yards.

Lowell’s Brody Thurman pull down a pass during the OSAA Class 2A state semifinal game against Oakland Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Willamette High School in Eugene

For Lowell, quarterback Carter Harris was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with an apparent neck injury in the second quarter in the Devils' semifinal game against Oakland on Saturday.

Senior wide receiver Justus Thurman took over at quarterback.

Yarbrough said Harris has since been cleared to do things up to his tolerance.

"He'll certainly be with the team at the game," Yarbrough said. "It will be up to his parents, his doctors and himself how he feels."

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: OSAA football state championships: 4A Marist , 2A Lowell prep