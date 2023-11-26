Ortiz, Torrecillas reach podium for second time at CIF State cross country championships

Nov. 25—FRESNO — A pair of Kern County runners reached the podium for the second time to highlight the CIF State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park.

Burroughs junior Zion Ortiz, who was eighth last season, finished fifth this year in a personal-best time of 15:07.9 in the Division IV race. His mark eclipsed his previous record by 15 seconds.

"I'm happy with my time on this course," Ortiz said. "I think my performance could have been better, but as people say, I gave it my all."

The runners who finished ahead of Ortiz were among the best in the entire meet on Saturday, something that the Burros' runner was proud of.

"I don't really know what to say when people say, 'you ran with the best of the best,'" Ortiz said. "But I can say I did run with the best (today), and by next year I'm hoping to be faster."

Highland senior Mia Torrecillas, who was seventh two years ago as a sophomore in D-III, finished ninth in the Division II race on Saturday with a 18:04.1.

"I was trying to go for that second spot," Torrecillas said. "I didn't really know where to go so I stayed with one of the top girls, and I tried to stick it out, but after that a couple of girls caught me. I just tried my best."

Not bad considering Torrecillas said she woke up Friday morning with a 100-degree fever, which affected her breathing, particularly coming off the hill around the 2-mile mark.

"Yesterday I was sick all day," said Torrecillas, who was third after one mile last year, but had to retire when a sciatic nerve flared up during the race. "I took a bunch of medicine and I was like, 'Please don't let this happen today.'"

Despite the illness, Torrecillas was battling for second after the first mile on Saturday, but began to fade a bit after the hilly section.

"I was like in oxygen debt," Torrecillas said. "A couple of girls passed me and I was just trying to get top-10 at that point."

Committed to run at the University of New Mexico next year, Torrecillas isn't sure if she'll run another cross country race this season, and the thought of Saturday being her final high school event was a bit emotional for her.

"It's kind of sad," Torrecillas said. "At the same time I think I'm ready for a new chapter, and just excited for cross country next year with the Lobos. We'll see how that goes."

Forty-six area runners competed in the event, including five teams, the Highland, Bakersfield High, Wasco and Arvin girls squads, and the Del Oro boys.

The Suns had the highest finish, placing 18th in Division IV, with the Scots and Drillers 19th and 24th, respectively, in D-II. Arvin was 21st in D-IV, with the Tigers 23rd in D-III.

It was the third straight year that the Wasco girls had qualified for the state meet, something coach Omar Garcia feels is important to his efforts to build the Tigers' program

"It's been an amazing journey," Garcia said. "These kids have put in a lot of work and sacrificed a lot of their personal time. Doing their homework and making sure they have good grades to come out here. We're trying to make it where it's not daunting to get here, but more of a habit. Because the more work they put in, they see the success. Regardless of what place they get, coming to state is an accomplishment in itself."

Last year, Independence sophomore Natalie Flores reached the state meet after her team won the section title. This year she qualified as an individual and finished 74th in the D-III race with a 19:38.7, 20 seconds better than last year.

"Last year it was a really nice experience as a team, just like that team bond," Flores said. "This year I still got texts from my teammates for support, and I'm just glad I made it this far."

Flores was hoping for a better finish, but struggled during the hilly section of the course, something that she says provides her motivation for the future.

"It didn't really go as planned," Flores said. "I wanted to hit a certain time, but there's always other years. I was strong early, but by the second mile I knew that I wasn't on pace."

McFarland sophomore Jose Delgadillo finished 60th in the Division IV boys race with a 16:32.4.

"I was very excited and I came out here with a positive mindset," Delgadillo said. "Just today I was going to go out there and have fun. It wasn't the time that I expected, but I'm happy with my time."

Delgadillo was also happy to compete in the state meet for his school, which made a name for itself at the event, something that was well-chronicled in the movie "McFarland USA."

"I'm very happy because after several years that McFarland hasn't made it to state and for me to be able to do that, I'm very proud of myself and excited," Delgadillo said. "It means a lot to me. I joined cross country to have fun, but to come out here and reach state ... It gives me lots of confidence and to be able to push myself and my teammates hopefully for next year."