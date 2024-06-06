



OrthoLite is now the title sponsor of TransRockies Run for 2024.

The leading footwear insole supplier announced race sponsorship on Thursday. The TransRockies Run 2024, which is scheduled to take place August 12-17, is a multiday trail running race in Colorado that traverses the Continental Divide between Buena Vista and Beaver Creek.

OrthoLite said via statement that performance footwear has been its “founding and largest footwear category of focus,” which makes its sponsorship of the TransRockies Run “a natural place for investment.”

“Our global team has been training to sponsor the TransRockies Run for the past 27 years as we’ve proudly provided comfort and performance to runners by partnering with their favorite running shoe brands,” OrthoLite founder and CEO Glenn Barrett said in a statement. “OrthoLite’s founding market was performance running and it’s in our DNA to do everything we can to make a runner’s most important tool — their running shoes — perform at the highest level and offer the most comfort and durability.”

Registration for the race is still open, and according to Transrockies-run.com, the event is 85 percent sold out.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome OrthoLite as the title sponsor of this year’s TransRockies Run,” TransRockies Race Series president Aaron McConnell said in a statement. “As we continue to host this amazing event for the trail running community, we are grateful for the support of OrthoLite to make this the best TransRockies Run yet.”

