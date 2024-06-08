Ortega Moreno signs fresh City deal!

Stefan Ortega Moreno has signed a one-year extension to his Manchester City contract in a deal that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026.

The German goalkeeper made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, with his one-v-one save to deny Son Heung-Min in our penultimate Premier League game away at Tottenham a crucial moment as City made it a record fourth title in a row.

He also appeared in every round of the FA Cup as City reached a second-successive final.

Since his arrival in Manchester back in July 2022, he has made 34 appearances, winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one Champions League.

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer,” Ortega Moreno said.

“This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

“My family are really settled here in England… I love everything about it here.

“Signing this deal means I can now focus 100% on next season and beyond.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain believes Ortega Moreno’s extension is a significant moment for City.

“This is a crucial contract extension for Manchester City,” he said.

“Stefan is the best No.2 goalkeeper we’ve ever had, providing us with quality, stability and experience.

BUY YOUR ORTEGA MORENO #18 SHIRT

“He is such a talented ‘keeper – our goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor tells me all the time how good Stefan is.

“He is very skilled and it’s clear that since his arrival here he has contributed significantly to our success.

“Hopefully he can now enjoy his summer and come back fresh and ready for the 2024/25 season.”

Ortega Moreno joined City in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired, having made 220 appearances across two different spells at the team he joined as a youngster in 2007.

He made his first-team debut four years later, before helping them win promotion to 2. Bundesliga in 2013.

He joined TSV 1860 Munich in 2014, making 64 appearances in three years there, before re-signing for Arminia Bielefeld in 2017 and eventually becoming vice captain.

After moving to City, he gradually established a reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in the English game, one comfortable with the ball at his feet and able to handle high-pressure situations.

Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their congratulations to Stefan on his well-deserved renewal.

More than an understudy

“The best No.2 goalkeeper we’ve ever had,” says Txiki Begiristain.

City fans who have followed the Club for generations would endorse that statement by our Director of Football.

The life of a supporting goalkeeper is never an easy one. You can go a long time without playing, knowing substitute appearances are unlikely unless there’s an injury.

Then suddenly you’re thrust into the spotlight in a position where every action is scrutinised intensely.

Being a backup at City is even tougher.

Ederson has been Pep Guardiola’s undisputed first choice since he arrived in 2017, and with good reason.

The Brazilian has revolutionised expectations of a goalkeeper with the ball at their feet, starting attacks just yards out from our own goal.

To replace Ederson and cause minimal disruption to the side requires bravery on the ball and speed off your line in addition to the traditional elements that make a good goalkeeper.

In 34 appearances, Ortega Moreno has demonstrated all of that and more.

It was goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor who analysed Ortega Moreno’s game and originally pushed for the signing.

And the German took every opportunity he could to impress in his first season, playing 14 times.

His competitive debut came in his homeland against Borussia Dortmund, where a clean sheet proved a sign of things to come.

He started every game on our run to FA Cup glory, not conceding until the penalty that briefly pulled Manchester United level in the Wembley final.

For Ederson, Mancisidor, Scott Carson and the entire goalkeeping unit, he was also a vital training partner as we won a historic Treble.

In 2023/24, his second term at City, he took another huge step forward on the pitch.

He again played every domestic cup game and made three appearances in the Champions League, but it was his contribution to a record fourth successive Premier League title that currently marks his legacy at City.

He was involved nine times, starting five games and replacing an injured Ederson on four occasions – an unusually high number in any season.

Those four games, all away, proved pivotal in one of our tightest title races to date.

First up was Newcastle United, where we came back from 2-0 down to earn all three points, before 34 minutes in a 1-1 draw at challengers Liverpool.

He was a half-time introduction at Nottingham Forest, when City had to battle rather than finesse our way to the victory.

Finally, and most memorably, came Spurs. Ortega Moreno’s three saves in 21 minutes, including the season-defining right leg stop to deny Heung-min Son, meant we were just one win from history.

It was fitting, with Ederson still out after his blow at Spurs, that Ortega Moreno played the full 90 minutes on the day we lifted the title.

The goalkeeper said in his interview after signing this contract that he doesn’t like to be the centre of attention, but after his performances in a City shirt so far, he’s hard for the world of football to ignore.