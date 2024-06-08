Ortega Moreno: My first two years at City have been incredible

Stefan Ortega Moreno says his first two seasons at City have helped him grow as a player and a person.

The German goalkeeper joined the Club in the summer of 2022 and has now signed a fresh contract that will see him remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

Over his two seasons in Manchester, he has played 34 games and helped us to an incredible six major honours.

In his 34 matches at City, he has conceded just 26 times.

For the 85 shots he has faced, Opta’s modelling suggests Ortega Moreno should have conceded more than 37 goals, meaning he is outperforming the xG by 11.1.

He has been an ever-present on the runs to both FA Cup finals as well as playing 12 times in the Premier League.

Reflecting on how his life has changed since moving to Manchester, Ortega Moreno said: “What happened in these two years is incredible. I think I'm a completely different person now than two years ago and that means a lot for me.

“We've won a lot of trophies, the Treble last year. Since I've been here we just keep breaking records and records so it's nice to be a part of this group.

“It’s a special group because before I joined, I was a bit scared of how the team is, how the players are and the staff around them.

“From day one in this building, you're just happy because everyone is so friendly. They all try to help you. They are all different but it's so fun to join them every day.”

The goalkeeper was pivotal in our 2023/24 Premier League title, starting five times and replacing an injured Ederson on four occasions.

Those substitute appearances included vital victories at Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Spurs, with his three saves in North London setting up the final day title success.

The 31-year-old believes those performances show his growth since moving to City.

“I'm really happy because I think the first year was quite good. It was just one of the targets to hold a level and try to grow a bit more,” he said.

“I was happy after all the games [in 2023/24] because I would say it was maybe just a little bit better than last season.”

Speaking in his official interview after signing his new contract, Ortega Moreno is clear on his aims for the next two terms.

“I want to try to get the number one spot, this is why I signed for Man City,” he said.

“I want to do the same like the two years before. Try to win a lot of trophies but enjoy life as well because life is too short sometimes to not enjoy life.

“I think this is the best place where I can be a good person and a good footballer.”