Ortega cross checks Coyotes' development plan

Apr. 15—In hockey terms, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega dropped the gloves.

After hearing of the plan by the Arizona Coyotes — who are technically based in Scottsdale — to purchase state land for an arena, apartment and retail complex just outside Scottsdale, Ortega issued fightin' words.

But, according to an ESPN story, Ortega may have nothing to worry about, as the Coyotes may be skating out of the Valley.

This was hardly the tone of a Coyotes' press release April 4, with a dateline of "Scottsdale," where the team's corporate offices are located.

The Coyotes bellowed of a "commitment to win the auction" of 110 acres of state-owned land at the Northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 — "and develop the land into an unrivaled sports, lifestyle and entertainment district without taxpayer funding."

A few days after the Coyotes rushed on the offense with a power play media push, Ortega issued a stern cross check.

The Scottsdale mayor said the Coyotes "rolled out the same fantasy renderings used in the Tempe mega arena and mixed-use site proposal, which was resoundingly defeated at the ballot box."

Ortega called the North Phoenix plan "a new entertainment venue disguised as a hockey arena" — blasting the team for ignoring "congested highway access."

Insisting the plan has "absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of the 101/Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale," Ortega said the grandiose idea "is not feasible, or welcome."

In another email, Ortega asserted, "Unfortunately, the Coyotes developers did not consult with me or Scottsdale officials.

"I was never given the courtesy of a planning meeting to find a win- win solution. However, I did meet with the Arizona State Land Department and they agree with my analysis. The ASLD bid documents will require the successful bidder to fully develop the 64th Street /101 access."

Asked for the Coyotes' response to Ortega's challenging words, team spokesman Dave Lockett said, "We will decline comment."

Lockett's April 4 press release trumpeted "the Coyotes hope to develop the first ever privately funded sports arena and entertainment district in the history of Arizona that will house the team for years to come."

Yet, according to an April 10 ESPN story, the Coyotes might be headed out of town soon.

"The NHL is preparing a contingency that could relocate the Arizona Coyotes to Utah as soon as next season, sources told ESPN," said the story by Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski

The league, according to the story "is skeptical about the Coyotes' newest plan to build an arena in Phoenix, which involved Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo's bid to win a land auction in June."

A backup option would sell the team to owners of the NBA's Utah Jazz, and move the Coyotes there, according to the story that cited "multiple sources."

Less than a week earlier, the Coyotes claimed they were all about Arizona.

"Arizona is our home, and an incredible market where the Coyotes belong," said Meruelo.

In the widely-circulated statement, Meruelo said the North Phoenix development "would provide a beautiful home for the Arizona Coyotes for decades to come."

The tagline of the press release:

"The Arizona Coyotes are a National Hockey League franchise based in Scottsdale, Arizona."

The team lists its address as 8465 N. Pima Road, which is a nondescript office across from HonorHealth Hospital.