Orr hopes women's rugby can continue to 'sky rocket'

Emma Orr says now is a special time to be a Scotland international as her side prepare for a Six Nations meeting with England.

“Camp has been really, really positive," the 21-year-old said. "It’s always positive and brilliant, but since we went on that winning streak the mood has been so good. Our hard work is finally starting to get results.

“A lot of older girls in the squad have spoken about how they didn’t win for [a long time], so it’s really cool to be part of a time when we are winning.”

Scotland take on an England side eyeing their sixth Grand Slam at a sold-out Hive Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Orr sees the capacity crowd as one step closer to the men's game, which she hopes means her dream of playing at Murrayfield could be reality in the future.

"It’s just really class to be part of it and see that buy-in from spectators. We have a sell-out crowd, and little things like having a programme mean so much, because it’s one step closer to the men’s game, I suppose.

"It’s really exciting to be part of and hopefully it will continue to sky rocket in the coming years.

"We absolutely love playing at the Hive - it’s brilliant to have the crowd so close to you. If we can continue to sell out that we’ll be happy, but playing at Murrayfield in front of a home crowd would be a dream, to be honest.”