Ornstein: Liverpool ARE now pushing to sign one of the world's biggest talents

Ornstein: Liverpool ARE now pushing to sign one of the world's biggest talents

Liverpool are pushing to sign one of the world’s biggest talents, according to David Ornstein. But they’re not exactly the only ones.

David Ornstein writes for the Athletic that Liverpool are trying to sign Leny Yoro from Lille. The 18-year-old is one of the most in-demand players on the planet but only a select few have a realistic chance of getting him.

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of those and the pair of rivals are pushing to get Yoro. His contract expires next year, leaving Lille firmly open for discussions this summer.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Klopp Leeds role MOOTED, Alisson DECISION, Ederson CURIOUS - Liverpool FC news recapby Alex Caple

Liverpool TV Fixture Gravenberch

Liverpool told they now have a 'much better player' than the one they signed in 2023by Alex Caple

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher: Pep's City and Klopp's Liverpool would 'f***ing annihilate' Man Utd 1999 treble winnersby Peter Staunton

However, there's a catch and it's one Liverpool are unbelievably familiar with. They're trying to sign one of the world's best youngsters so, naturally, Real Madrid are favourites to get him.

They've been here before, several times. Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, even Kylian Mbappe. Liverpool were actively trying to sign them all, every last one of them went to Real Madrid.

It is expected to be the same case here. Yoro is heavily rumoured to want a move to the European champions and is willing to wait a year so they can get him for free.

It'll be up to Liverpool - and United - to convince him that a move to Real isn't all that special. If they can do that, then maybe there's a chance of signing him this summer.

Liverpool like Yoro

Yoro is a sensational talent, making Ligue 1's Team of the Season at 18 years old. You don't find centre-backs this accomplished, this young very often. If ever, really.

Liverpool also need a new centre-back after Joel Matip's exit, while Virgil van Dijk continues to age against everyone's wishes. He will need a long-term replacement at some point, and it's a lot of pressure on Jarell Quansah to expect him to fill that role.

The Reds have every incentive to sign Yoro, then. The problem is the same they always run into - Real Madrid would also quite like him, and every player on earth seems to want to go there.

Maybe we finally see a different ending here - but don't hold your breath.

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire