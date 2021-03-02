Orlovsky: Bears need to go all in on Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson trade

Orlovsky: Bears need to go all in on a quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears need a quarterback.

General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy need to field a contender to hold onto their jobs.

The answer? Go for broke and get a quarterback.

"I think at the end of the day, both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have to ask themselves two questions, and which one do they want to answer. Where am I going to be working in 2022? Or how do I build a roster without three first round picks?" ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said.

"I just think that's the reality. If they don't go get a real quarterback. If they don't go get a Deshaun Watson or a Russell WIlson, it's gonna be very difficult for those guys to keep their jobs with just a bridge or a potential sub-standard quarterback.

"But go get one of those guys and you save your job."

Fans are weary of Pace and and Nagy doing something aggressive and getting fired anyways. But trading first-round picks for Watson or Wilson isn't the same as trading first-round picks for a reclamation project like Carson Wentz.

"It may cost you a lot, but you can figure it out later on," Orlovsky said. "You can figure it out when you have a football team that's in playoff contention because of the defense you have."

"...Those first-round picks aren't going to help you guys unless you get a quarterback that saves your job."

And after the Mitchell Trubisky selection over Watson and Patrick Mahomes, Bears fans might feel more comfortable trading for a proven quarterback instead of drafting one.

"Get on the phone, don't hang up. Go all in."

