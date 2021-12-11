New Orleans vs New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

New Orleans at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

New Orleans at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New Orleans (5-7), New York Jets (3-9)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

New Orleans at New York Jets Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

The Jets still aren’t scoring.

They’re last in the NFL in scoring, yards, and things aren’t getting a whole lot better – the O hasn’t hit 270 yards in either of the last two games and now they’re going against a run defense that allows a league-low 3.6 yards per carry.

The Saint backfield isn’t lighting it up, but it seems like it’s finally starting to settle in a bit. Taysom Hill is now as much of a full go as possible through a slew of injuries, and really and truly it might be when Alvin Kamara gets back into the rotation with a knee injury.

Just get to 20 points, and that should be enough to get this done. However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 14

Why New York Jets Will Win

The Saints can’t stop screwing up, and again, the offense isn’t blowing up.

Hill was a turnover machine in the loss to Dallas, a few weeks after Trevor Siemian was a turnover machine in the loss to Philadelphia – eight giveaways over the last three games.

The Buffalo defense shut the Saints down to a dead stop, Dallas allowed just 17 points, and there’s not enough of a dangerous downfield passing game for the Jets to worry.

Somehow grind out a few early points at home, make Hill and the Saint O press, and good things should happen.

– NFL Week 14 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Jets should be okay and competitive at home, but this is the fourth date in MetLife in the last five games and they lost the previous three.

However, the weather isn’t going to be awful for the dome-based team – in the 50s and no worries of precipitation – the Jets are too banged up in the backfield and receiving corps, and the Saint defense that’s been struggling for a few weeks should be able to take over after a close first half.

Story continues

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

New Orleans at New York Jets Prediction, Line

New Orleans 28, New York Jets 20

Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

1: “Sing 2”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings