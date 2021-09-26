New Orleans vs New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

New Orleans vs New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New Orleans (1-1), New England (1-1)

New Orleans vs New England Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

Which New Orleans team will show up?

The narrative of the Week 1 blowout over Green Bay was all on the other side – the Packers were weird and lost; the Saints weren’t great and won.

It flipped last week with several Saint coaches out in the covid protocol, and Carolina took advantage. This week, the New Orleans running game has to get going against a New England run D that got gouged last week by the Jets.

Establish Alvin Kamara early, let Jameis Winston settle in, let the terrific run D take over from there.

Don’t expect the Patriots to average four yards per carry, meaning this is on Mac Jones to pull this off.

Why New England Will Win

Which Jameis will show up?

He hit the open throws against a strangely lifeless Green Bay defense in Week 1, and last week he didn’t get any help or any time in a miserable performance.

Yeah, the Patriots gave up too many rushing yards to the Jets, but they also owned Zach Wilson with four picks and settled in from there.

This game is about grinding it down and controlling the clock.

New England might not be explosive, but it’s been great on third downs and it should be able to hold on the ball longer than the 28 minutes of last week. It’ll have no interest in making this a shootout, and …

What’s Going To Happen

New England won’t have enough offense when it needs to as New Orleans regresses to the mean – or plays up to it.

It’ll be a controlled, efficient effort from the Saint offense, the defense will get to Mac Jones and won’t allow much on the ground, and it’ll be a solid win. It won’t be spectacular, but after last week New Orleans will take it.

New Orleans vs New England Prediction, Line

New Orleans 24, New England 17

Line: New England -3, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

