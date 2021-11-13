New Orleans at Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

New Orleans at Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New Orleans (5-3), Tennessee (7-2)

New Orleans at Tennessee Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

What can New Orleans throw together?

No more Jameis. No Alvin Kamara this week – and maybe next week. Trevor Siemien at quarterback because Taysom Hill doesn’t seem to be quite back full – and, even though Sean Payton doesn’t seem to want to say it, doesn’t fit the offense.

The defense is still playing well enough to win.

Tennessee doesn’t have a running game anymore without Derrick Henry – no, Adrian Peterson isn’t the answer … maybe – and New Orleans will do everything it can to slow this down.

The combination of Hill and Mark Ingram should be able to rumble a bit on a decent-but-moveable Tennessee run D.

Why Tennessee Will Win

Who’s playing with more swag?

Henry might not be around, but no problem … the Titans went in and made the Rams look like they didn’t know how to play football anymore.

It starts with the takeaways. Tennessee is making up for a whole slew of other issues with 12 turnovers forces over the five-game winning streak.

Again, New Orleans isn’t exactly bringing a who’s who of big-time offensive stars to this. This will be a grind, but Tennessee is good at that. The D should be up to the task, but …

What’s Going To Happen

New Orleans doesn’t turn the ball over.

The Saint defense can force mistakes, too, and the offense only has two giveaways over the last three games. The New Orleans coaching staff will junk it up a bit, get a good rotation going, and then …

Ryan Tannehill will go off against a Saint secondary that’s been torched by Tom Brady and Matt Ryan – at least yardage-wise – over the last two weeks.

New Orleans at Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, New Orleans 19

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

