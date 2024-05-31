New Orleans Saints won’t be appearing on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2024

It’s been two years in a row where the New Orleans Saints could have been forced into hosting HBO and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks” documentary, the famous live documentary following an NFL team each summer through training camp, preseason, and roster cuts. And it’s two years in a row where the Saints have not been chosen for the spotlight.

This time it will be the Chicago Bears going in front of cameras each week, as it was announced Thursday, following the New York Jets’ spotlight last year. NFL teams that have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years and not hired a new head coach, while having not been on “Hard Knocks” during the last decade, can be forced into hosting the feature. That’s in case there aren’t any volunteers, and the Saints met those qualifications.

But the Bears were presumably eager to show the world how different they are in 2024. Chicago selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick in the NFL draft before adding wide receiver Rome Odunze a few picks later; the Bears also signed free agents like running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett while trading for longtime Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen. That’s a lot of new faces, and their time in front of the cameras will give fans a lot of insight into who they’re cheering for on Sunday.

Dennis Allen and the Saints are probably happy to not have that distraction waiting for them in training camp. You can catch the five-episode series on HBO and Max when it premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire