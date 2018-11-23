New Orleans Saints Have Won 10 Games In A Row: ‘This Team Is Terrifying’

new orleans saints nfl news terrifying win streak best falcons

The late game on Thanksgiving night saw the New Orleans Saints handle the Atlanta Falcons 31-17, keeping their grip on the lead in the NFC South. While it wasn’t the huge blowout that the Saints have been delivering lately, it was indeed a one-sided game, one which resulted in New Orleans’ tenth win in a row. With only five games remaining in the 2018 NFL regular season, some are beginning to realize that this team is actually quite “terrifying.”

As recapped by NFL.com, the Saints went out onto the field and were led by the rushing attack of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Not only can the Saints destroy teams through their passing game, but they have the ability to pound the line coming out of the backfield.

