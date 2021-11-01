New Orleans Saints Week 8 game recap: Everything we know about 35-27 thriller

That might have been the game of the year. The New Orleans Saints improved to 5-2 with a stunning upset of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in the Caesars Superdome — and they did it largely without Jameis Winston. That’s enough window dressing. Let’s get to it:

Final score: New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Tampa Bay 7 0 14 6 27 New Orleans 7 9 7 13 36

Injury outlook

Quarterback Jameis Winston exited the game early in the first half after an illegal horse collar tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, and while he was initially ruled questionable to return with a knee injury he was later downgraded and ruled out for the remainder of the game. We’re still waiting on specifics about his condition and a possible recovery timetable.

Defensive end Carl Granderson left the game early after a defensive series but it’s unclear how he was injured or what his status is moving forwards.

Saints' top performers

Passing: Trevor Siemian went 16-of-29 for 159 passing yards, including a crucial touchdown connection with fullback Alex Armah. He took one sack and didn’t commit a turnover.

Rushing: Alvin Kamara ran 19 times for 61 rushing yards and picked up a touchdown run. Mark Ingram had 6 carries for 27 rushing yards in his return to New Orleans.

Receiving: Kevin White’s one reception gained 38 yards, leading the team, but five other players tied for the team lead with 3 receptions each in Kamara, Deonte Harris, Tre’Quan Smith, Garrett Griffin, and Marquez Callaway.

Defense: Marcus Williams led the team with 8 tackles (5 solo) while Kwon Alexander had 5 tackles (3 solo) as well as a sack and a pair of tackles for loss.

Special teams: Rookie kicker Brian Johnson nailed each of his three field goal tries (with a longest attempt of 35 yards) while going 3-of-4 on point-after kicks. Blake Gillikin’s longest punt traveled 63 yards with an average of 52.7 yards per try.

Important game notes

This was a very oddly-officiated contest. The Saints were only fouled twice for 10 yards but gained six first downs by penalties on Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers racked up 11 flags for 99 yards. But while the penalty yardage was lopsided, Clete Blakeman’s crew took a Saints turnover off the board when Leonard Fournette fumbled at the goal line and into the end zone. A lengthy review decided he hadn’t retained control of the ball during the three steps he took after the catch and Tampa Bay got the ball back, setting up a high-stakes touchdown pass. It was frustrating to say the least.

As for the rest of the game: Siemian did his best in an extremely difficult situation against a very talented defense, but he didn’t show enough to sell anyone on his chances of starting an extended stretch. Maybe Taysom Hill can return from his concussion soon, but you have to think the Saints aren’t eager to put rookie Ian Book in this spot. Could they explore the trade market and maybe bring Teddy Bridgewater back to town?

But let’s focus on what’s known. The Saints defense might be the most fearsome unit in the NFL. They pummeled Brady all afternoon and finished with 3 sacks for 25 yards while allowing 8 third-down conversions on 13 opportunities. There were some big plays allowed, but that’s going to happen against elite receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Saints defense made plays when they needed it worst.

What's next?

The Saints will remain at home in New Orleans for next week’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, who fell to 3-4 after a 19-13 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers. This game is important for a number of options, including the rivalry between both teams, but it’s vital that the Saints come away with a win against a mediocre squad to keep pace in the highly competitive NFC. New Orleans can claim the No. 1 spot in the NFC South with a win.

