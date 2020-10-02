New Orleans Saints Week 4 injury designations: 6 starters ruled OUT, including WR Michael Thomas

The Detroit Lions Week 4 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, have declared their injury designations ahead of this weekend’s matchup and they will be without six (!) starters, including five Pro Bowlers.

Here’s a look at the Saints’ full injury designations list.

Ruled OUT

Player Position Injury Designation Michael Thomas WR Ankle OUT Jared Cook TE Groin OUT Andrus Peat Left Guard Ankle OUT Marcus Davenport EDGE Elbow/Toe OUT Marshon Lattimore CB Hamstring OUT Janoris Jenkins CB Shoulder OUT

Thomas has missed the previous two weeks and the Saints offense has suffered because of it. They still have talent, by being down their top wide receiver — and top tight end in Cook — is a big break for the Lions. Thomas was able to get in limited practices all week, but it appears the Saints are still concerned and playing the long game with his injury.

“The fact that (Thomas) is trending well does not necessarily mean he’s gonna play on Sunday,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning. “The Saints have been cautious. They know it’s a long season. Obviously, they’d like a win, but they’re gonna make sure that there is not a risk of reinjury before they put him back on the field.”

Peat will be replaced in the starting lineup by Nick Easton — who will be shifting from right to left guard — and first-round pick Cesar Ruiz will likely get the start at right guard.

Lattimore and Jenkins are the Saints’ top two cornerbacks, and despite them both having a rough start to 2020, their presence will be massive losses. Patrick Robinson and PJ Williams are next in line on the depth chart but expect to see a lot of three-safety sets with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson manning the slot.

Davenport — yet another first-round pick on defense that won’t be playing on Sunday — has not played this season. The Saints were optimistic he could make his return this week, but after a limited practice on Wednesday, he was shutdown the rest of the week and will not be available.

Questionable

Player Position Injury Designation Chase Hansen LB Hip Questionable

No injury designation

Player Position Injury Designation David Onyemata DT Calf No Designation

Onyemata saw a limited practice on Wednesday but worked in full the rest of the week and will start at defensive tackle on Sunday.