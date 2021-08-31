The New Orleans Saints waive a former Wisconsin safety

The New Orleans Saints have waived former Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, per multiple reports.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Burrell was battling for a spot on the 53-man roster and made impact plays during the preseason.

Saints are waiving Eric Burrell, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 31, 2021

Belatedly can confirm Saints safety Eric Burrell was released (don’t have much of a phone battery at the moment). Thought he had a shot at the 53. I could see him as a potential practice squad candidate. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 31, 2021

Burrell recorded 7 total tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in two preseason appearances. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, he figured to push to make an impact on special teams throughout the offseason.

The former Badger will now likely sign with an NFL practice squad and wait for his next opportunity to make an active roster.

