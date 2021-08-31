Breaking news:

The New Orleans Saints waive a former Wisconsin safety

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints have waived former Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, per multiple reports.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Burrell was battling for a spot on the 53-man roster and made impact plays during the preseason.

Burrell recorded 7 total tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in two preseason appearances. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, he figured to push to make an impact on special teams throughout the offseason.

The former Badger will now likely sign with an NFL practice squad and wait for his next opportunity to make an active roster.

