New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans final injury report for Week 10

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans have ruled out three players, including linebacker David Long, cornerback Greg Mabin and safety Dane Cruikshank.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who appeared to tweak his hamstring at practice on Thursday, did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable, along with two other starters in linebacker Rashaan Evans and defensive lineman Teair Tart.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a new addition to the injury report with an illness, but carries no designation and is expected to play.

The Saints will be missing three key players, as running back Alvin Kamara, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and tackle Terron Armstead have all been ruled out. The Saints have a total of two players questionable.

Now, a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Syndication: The Tennessean

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Status

FB Tory Carter

Hip

DNP

DNP

LP

S Dane Cruikshank

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

DNP

LP

LP

CB Chris Jackson

Foot

DNP

LP

LP

OLB Harold Landry

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LP

LB David Long

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Greg Mabin

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DL Jeffery Simmons

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LP

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

LP

FP

DNP

LB Nick Dzubnar

Knee

LP

FP

FP

LB Rashaan Evans

Ankle

LP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

T Kendall Lamm

Back

LP

FP

FP

T Taylor Lewan

Knee

LP

LP

FP

DL Teair Tart

Groin

LP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

G Nate Davis

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

WR Julio Jones

Hamstring

LP

DNP

Questionable

QB Ryan Tannehill

Illness

DNP

Saints' final injury report

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Status

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Payton Turner

Shoulder

DNP

IR

RB Alvin Kamara

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Terron Armstead

Knee/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Ty Montgomery

Hamstring

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DE Carl Granderson

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

T Ryan Ramczyk

NIR-Rest

LP

FP

1

1

