New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans final injury report for Week 10
The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Titans have ruled out three players, including linebacker David Long, cornerback Greg Mabin and safety Dane Cruikshank.
Wide receiver Julio Jones, who appeared to tweak his hamstring at practice on Thursday, did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable, along with two other starters in linebacker Rashaan Evans and defensive lineman Teair Tart.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a new addition to the injury report with an illness, but carries no designation and is expected to play.
The Saints will be missing three key players, as running back Alvin Kamara, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and tackle Terron Armstead have all been ruled out. The Saints have a total of two players questionable.
Now, a look at the full injury reports for both teams.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' final injury report
Syndication: The Tennessean
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
FB Tory Carter
Hip
DNP
DNP
LP
—
S Dane Cruikshank
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
DNP
LP
LP
—
CB Chris Jackson
Foot
DNP
LP
LP
—
OLB Harold Landry
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LP
—
LB David Long
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Greg Mabin
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DL Jeffery Simmons
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LP
—
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
LP
FP
DNP
—
LB Nick Dzubnar
Knee
LP
FP
FP
—
LB Rashaan Evans
Ankle
LP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
T Kendall Lamm
Back
LP
FP
FP
—
T Taylor Lewan
Knee
LP
LP
FP
—
DL Teair Tart
Groin
LP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
G Nate Davis
Concussion
FP
FP
FP
—
WR Julio Jones
Hamstring
–
LP
DNP
Questionable
QB Ryan Tannehill
Illness
—
—
DNP
—
Saints' final injury report
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Foot
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Payton Turner
Shoulder
DNP
IR
—
—
RB Alvin Kamara
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Terron Armstead
Knee/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Ty Montgomery
Hamstring
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DE Carl Granderson
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk
NIR-Rest
LP
FP
—
—
