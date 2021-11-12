New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans final injury report for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans have ruled out three players, including linebacker David Long, cornerback Greg Mabin and safety Dane Cruikshank.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who appeared to tweak his hamstring at practice on Thursday, did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable, along with two other starters in linebacker Rashaan Evans and defensive lineman Teair Tart.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a new addition to the injury report with an illness, but carries no designation and is expected to play.

The Saints will be missing three key players, as running back Alvin Kamara, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and tackle Terron Armstead have all been ruled out. The Saints have a total of two players questionable.

Now, a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Status FB Tory Carter Hip DNP DNP LP — S Dane Cruikshank Knee DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP LP — CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP LP LP — OLB Harold Landry Hamstring DNP DNP LP — LB David Long Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DL Jeffery Simmons Ankle DNP DNP LP — WR A.J. Brown Knee LP FP DNP — LB Nick Dzubnar Knee LP FP FP — LB Rashaan Evans Ankle LP DNP DNP Questionable T Kendall Lamm Back LP FP FP — T Taylor Lewan Knee LP LP FP — DL Teair Tart Groin LP DNP DNP Questionable G Nate Davis Concussion FP FP FP — WR Julio Jones Hamstring – LP DNP Questionable QB Ryan Tannehill Illness — — DNP —

Saints' final injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Status S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Foot DNP DNP DNP Out DE Payton Turner Shoulder DNP IR — — RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable DE Carl Granderson Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest LP FP — —

