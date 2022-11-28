New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers recap: Everything we know

Well, thank goodness that’s over. The New Orleans Saints were shut out for the first time in 332 games against the San Francisco 49ers — ending the longest active streak in the NFL. It was a dispiriting loss that would have hurt if the Saints went into it at 7-4. But they were 4-7 at kickoff, and it feels more like a final nail in their coffin. Here’s what you need to know:

Final score: 49ers 13, Saints 0

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final New Orleans (4-8) 0 0 0 0 0 San Francisco (7-4) 3 7 3 0 13

Injury outlook

Cornerback Bradley Roby entered concussion protocol and did not return to the game.

Running back Alvin Kamara was in and out of the medical tent with an undisclosed injury. He limped off the field after a draw run before halftime, but returned to finish the game.

It was over when...

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was third-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. made a bizarre decision to call a designed fade pass to Taysom Hill, who lined up out of the slot, and he couldn’t come down with the jump ball. It was a bizarre decision in the game’s biggest moment, and it was their last serious shot at staying alive.

And it really highlights the issues this season. The Saints have routinely made poor decisions as coaches, quarterbacks, and play callers whenever the chips were down. A good team like San Francisco wasn’t about to let them get away with it. The other plays in this sequence included a first down incomplete pass to Jarvis Landry, an incomplete pass to Mark Ingram II on second down, and Dalton being sacked on fourth down. New Orleans never even tried to run it.

Saints' top performers

Passing: QB Andy Dalton completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 204 yards, taking 1 sack for a loss of 7 yards

Rushing: QB Andy Dalton led the team with 21 rushing yards off of 4 carries (5.3 yards per attempt), with his longest gain picking up 10 yards … TE Taysom Hill (6 carries) and RB Alvin Kamara (7 attempts) each gained 13 yards

Receiving: WR Chris Olave led the team with 62 receiving yards (5 receptions, 9 targets) … WR Rashid Shaheed posted 53 receiving yards (2 receptions, 3 targets) … RB Alvin Kamara had 37 receiving yards (6 receptions, 7 targets)

Defense: LB Kaden Elliss had a career-high 14 tackles (12 solo) … CB Paulson Adebo had 6 tackles (2 solo) and 2 pass breakups … DT Kentavius Street had 2 tackles (both solo) and 2 quarterback hits

Story continues

What's next?

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are subjecting a national audience to their next game in Week 13, traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Tampa Bay fell to 5-6 with a loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and they’re likely going to be without all-star right tackle Tristan Wirfs after he suffered a serious ankle injury. This is a winnable game, but so was the 49ers matchup that the Saints failed to compete in. Maybe they can recapture some of that magic from last year’s shutout win against Tom Brady’s team on a national stage, but odds are we’ll all be up past midnight just hoping it’s worth staying awake for.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire