New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers game recap: Everything we know

It took three weeks, but the New Orleans Saints found a way to win in the preseason. They took care of business against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in the Caesars Superdome and ended their preseason with a victory in front of a large crowd of fans. Here’s everything you need to know with the preseason in rearview:

Final score: Saints 27, Chargers 10

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Los Angeles 0 10 0 0 10 New Orleans 14 3 7 3 27

Injury outlook

Rookie left tackle Trevor Penning exited the game with a left foot injury after a collision with tight end Juwan Johnson near the goal line. It’s a real problem considering the status of starting left tackle James Hurst, who has been sidelined lately with a toe injury. The Saints have two weeks to heal up their left tackles before the season opener.

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith also left the game early after trainers took a long look at his shoulder and collarbone area.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach initially left the field with assistance, struggling to put weight on one of his feet, but after receiving treatment in the blue sideline medical tent he was able to return to join his teammates.

Other players who were seen receiving medical treatment included running back Tony Jones Jr., shaken up after a hard hit during a rushing attempt, and defensive tackle Albert Huggins, who was carted off the field with a leg injury. Wide receiver Kirk Merritt also needed attention in the medical tent with a limp during the fourth quarter.

It was over when...

Destrehan native Kirk Merritt (@kirkmerritt33) had to hit the griddy for his first TD as a Saint 🔥#BudLightCelly | @budlight 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/uX5MBjhX8A — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2022

Kirk Merritt caught a touchdown reception from Ian Book. This score put the Saints up 24-10, and the drive began with a New Orleans fumble recovery (by safety Daniel Sorensen) after safety Justin Evans ripped the ball away from L.A.’s Hunter Kampmoyer. It was a big moment for Destrehan High’s Merritt, who has spent time practicing at running back in an attempt to showcase his versatility. But scoring plays like this showcase his potential to help the team in a conventional role, too, and it was ultimately a game-winner.

Story continues

Saints' top performers

Running back Mark Ingram scored a touchdown run on each of the team’s first two possessions, ending his night with nine carries for 34 rushing yards and a pair of scores. He looks rejuvenated after some time away from New Orleans ended with injuries in his midseason return last year, suggesting we may need to put more faith in him as Alvin Kamara’s backup.

And a big cheer for Jameis Winston, who completed all four of his pass attempts to gain 59 yards. He immediately flashed a rapport with Jarvis Landry, connecting on passes of 15 and 20 yards with the slot receiver. He also hit Kamara underneath for a 5-yard gain and found rookie wideout Chris Olave downfield for 19 yards.

What's next?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The next few days will be tough as the Saints whittle their roster down from 80 players to just 53, with 16 of those released by the roster cuts deadline (Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. CT) hoping to return on the practice squad. After those moves are completed it’s time to shift focus to the regular season kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire