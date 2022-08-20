New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:

Final score: Packers 20, Saints 10

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Green Bay 3 7 0 0 10 New Orleans 3 10 0 7 20

It was over when...

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

… former LSU quarterback Danny Etling sprinted for a 51-yard touchdown down the right sideline. Etling took over at signal caller in the fourth quarter for Jordan Love. He completed both of his passing attempts for 50 yards, but gathered more rushing yards with the one touchdown scamper. The score ended up expending the Packers’ lead to 10 points and despite a red zone visit in the final two minutes. Green Bay was able to maintain that lead out the door on the way to their win.

Players of the game

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

WR Chris Olave. The rookie wideout brought in Book’s lone touchdown pass down the right sideline. Olave had a strong practice week going into this game and capitalizing on it with the touchdown catch from a scrambling Book is a great punctuation. Olave also led the Saints in receiving yards with 28, he finished as the second-leading receiver of the game with that mark.

LB Eric Wilson. New Orleans forced one turnover in this game and it was due to active hands from the veteran linebacker. Wilson has been my top linebacker behind the established starting three Demario Davis, Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss. He built on his momentum Friday night by stripping Packers tight end Tyler Davis. The fumble was recovered by safety PJ Williams and led to the aforementioned Book-Olave touchdown connection.

WR Kirk Merritt. The Destrehan native will be most noted for his 59-yard kick return, but he had several great moments as well. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to reel in deep sideline pass from Book which slipped through his outstretched arms. But Merritt did himself some favors on Friday night, particularly showing his ability to contribute on special teams, a core need for a roster spot for a player in his position.

Story continues

Special teamers have a special night

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought you missed Wil Lutz last season, Friday night showed you just how valuable he is to the team with his 59-yard field goal to close the first half. He looked every inch like a Pro Bowler who can bring stability to the kicking game that New Orleans missed last year. But he wasn’t alone — Blake Gillikin was terrific, punting a long ball 81 yards and dropping several others around the opposing 20-yard line. They’re a strength.

What's next?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints will wrap up their preseason action with their lone home exhibition game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that game, the team will have his annual open practice in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if we see more starters like Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry at least early on in the matchup.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire